Advertisement

Public invited to watch memorial service for Gannon Stauch online on Friday

Gannon Stauch
Gannon Stauch(El Paso County Sheriff's Office)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:16 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado church is inviting the world to remember and honor a young life taken too soon.

Gannon Stauch was only 11 when he was reported missing on Jan. 27, 2020. Tragically, the search for Gannon ended on March 20 and a murder case started. Investigators believe his own stepmother is behind the heinous crime. This week, the focus isn’t on the gruesome case, but instead, everyone is invited to watch online as Restoration Church in Fountain streams a special memorial service.

The memorial service is scheduled for Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. The public can watch on Restoration Church’s Facebook page by clicking here, their website by clicking here or on the KKTV website and Facebook page.

Members of the public are NOT invited to attend the service in person.

11 News is choosing not to share any of the details from the case in this article. For more background on the case, click here for previous coverage.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Master list of start dates for Pikes Peak-region school districts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Click for a list of start dates for the major southern Colorado school districts.

Local

D-2, D-3 and D-8 provide latest back-to-school plans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Back to school plans for D-2, D-3 and D-8 as of Aug. 11.

Local

WANTED: Hit-and-run driver left motorcyclist with serious injuries on Colorado highway

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Authorities are hoping witnesses can help them in a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist seriously injured.

Local

Disturbing details in arrest documents for man accused of soliciting children for sex

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Robbie Reynold
24-year old Anthony Lagorio arrested for allegedly trying to have sex with minors online.

Latest News

Local

Plastic bag fee resolution shot down by Colorado Springs City Council

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
The question of whether or not there should be a plastic bag fee in Colorado Springs is not expected to go before voters on the November ballot.

Local

GRAPHIC PHOTOS: Bear cub hit on Colorado highway, wildlife officials share stern message on feeding wild animals

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A bear cub hit and killed on a Colorado highway and wildlife officials are using the tragedy to share an important message.

Local

PAC-12 postpones all sports until at least Jan. 1

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By CU Athletics Release
The Pac-12 Conference CEO group of presidents and chancellors voted unanimously on Tuesday to postpone all fall sports seasons, as well as the start of winter sports seasons, until January 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local

El Paso County emergency declaration extended

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The declaration was first issued in March following the first known death attributed to COVID-19 in the state of Colorado, a woman in her 80s living in El Paso County.

Local

Car crashes into business near Old Colorado City

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Firefighters are on the scene of a serious car crash at Garden of the Budz on 32nd and Colorado.

Forecast

Continued hot and mainly dry

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brian Bledsoe
Forecast 8.11.20