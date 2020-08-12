Public invited to watch memorial service for Gannon Stauch online on Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado church is inviting the world to remember and honor a young life taken too soon.

Gannon Stauch was only 11 when he was reported missing on Jan. 27, 2020. Tragically, the search for Gannon ended on March 20 and a murder case started. Investigators believe his own stepmother is behind the heinous crime. This week, the focus isn’t on the gruesome case, but instead, everyone is invited to watch online as Restoration Church in Fountain streams a special memorial service.

The memorial service is scheduled for Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. The public can watch on Restoration Church’s Facebook page by clicking here, their website by clicking here or on the KKTV website and Facebook page.

Members of the public are NOT invited to attend the service in person.

11 News is choosing not to share any of the details from the case in this article. For more background on the case, click here for previous coverage.

