New ‘targeted traffic enforcement areas’ as El Paso County leads Colorado in traffic deaths for 2020

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced new “targeted traffic enforcement areas” with hopes to save lives on the road. The details were released Tuesday.

El Paso County leads the State of Colorado in the number of traffic fatalities so far in 2020, according to data by the Colorado Department of Transporation. As of Aug. 5, there have been 38 lives claimed in fatal crashes within El Paso County’s jurisdiction. Of those deadly crashes, 10 included impaired drivers. June marked the deadliest month in El Paso County with 10 fatalities in nine crashes.

The sheriff’s office announced the community can “expect to see highly visible and proactive law enforcement” within targeted areas. The goal is to create a deterrence and change unlawful, dangerous and even deadly traffic behaviors, according to a written statement by Sheriff Bill Elder on the office’s website.

These areas were identified using past complaints, current complaints, information obtained from our community partners and the Colorado State Patrol the following enforcement areas are considered zero-tolerance for moving violations:

District 1:

Baptist Road

Gleneagle Drive

County Line Road Highway 83 to Highway 105

District 2:

Black Forest from Hodgen Road to Burgess Road

District 3:

Highway 24 from Powers Boulevard to Garrett Road

Gem Streets

Palmer Park East of Powers Boulevard.

District 4:

Highway 24 from Falcon Highway to Elbert Road

Meridian Road from Hodgen Road to Woodmen Road

Curtis from Highway 94 to Jones Road

District 5:

Security Boulevard

Main Street

Bradley Road from Powers Boulevard to South Meridian (overlap with District 4)

District 6:

Fontaine Boulevard from Highway 85/87 to Marksheffell Road

Boca Raton Heights from Rancho Colorado to El Valley View

District 7:

Crestridge Drive

B Street

District 8:

Chipita Park Road

West Colorado from 31st to Manitou Avenue

