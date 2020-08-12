New ‘targeted traffic enforcement areas’ as El Paso County leads Colorado in traffic deaths for 2020
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced new “targeted traffic enforcement areas” with hopes to save lives on the road. The details were released Tuesday.
El Paso County leads the State of Colorado in the number of traffic fatalities so far in 2020, according to data by the Colorado Department of Transporation. As of Aug. 5, there have been 38 lives claimed in fatal crashes within El Paso County’s jurisdiction. Of those deadly crashes, 10 included impaired drivers. June marked the deadliest month in El Paso County with 10 fatalities in nine crashes.
The sheriff’s office announced the community can “expect to see highly visible and proactive law enforcement” within targeted areas. The goal is to create a deterrence and change unlawful, dangerous and even deadly traffic behaviors, according to a written statement by Sheriff Bill Elder on the office’s website.
These areas were identified using past complaints, current complaints, information obtained from our community partners and the Colorado State Patrol the following enforcement areas are considered zero-tolerance for moving violations:
District 1:
Baptist Road
Gleneagle Drive
County Line Road Highway 83 to Highway 105
District 2:
Black Forest from Hodgen Road to Burgess Road
District 3:
Highway 24 from Powers Boulevard to Garrett Road
Gem Streets
Palmer Park East of Powers Boulevard.
District 4:
Highway 24 from Falcon Highway to Elbert Road
Meridian Road from Hodgen Road to Woodmen Road
Curtis from Highway 94 to Jones Road
District 5:
Security Boulevard
Main Street
Bradley Road from Powers Boulevard to South Meridian (overlap with District 4)
District 6:
Fontaine Boulevard from Highway 85/87 to Marksheffell Road
Boca Raton Heights from Rancho Colorado to El Valley View
District 7:
Crestridge Drive
B Street
District 8:
Chipita Park Road
West Colorado from 31st to Manitou Avenue
