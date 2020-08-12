MISSING: At-risk Colorado teen, authorities say he ‘falls within the autism spectrum’
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:21 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado sent out a statewide alert for a missing at-risk teen on Wednesday. Aurora Police first shared information on the missing teen on Sunday.
Jermaine Williams, 19, falls within the “autism spectrum” according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. He was reported missing out of Aurora and was last seen in the 800 block of Sable Dr. on Saturday at 3 p.m.
He was last seen wearing a Broncos hat, blue shirt, tan cargo shorts, white sock and white shoes.
Call 303-627-3100 if seen.
Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.