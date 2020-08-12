MISSING: At-risk Colorado teen, authorities say he ‘falls within the autism spectrum’

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado sent out a statewide alert for a missing at-risk teen on Wednesday. Aurora Police first shared information on the missing teen on Sunday.

Jermaine Williams, 19, falls within the “autism spectrum” according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. He was reported missing out of Aurora and was last seen in the 800 block of Sable Dr. on Saturday at 3 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a Broncos hat, blue shirt, tan cargo shorts, white sock and white shoes.

Call 303-627-3100 if seen.

Have you seen Jermaine? #Missing #AtRisk



Jermaine is 19 & autistic. Jermaine walked away from his home yesterday near 800 Sable & has not returned.



He was wearing a blu Broncos hat, blu shirt & tan cargo pants. He is 6ft, 245lbs, w/ blk hair & bro eyes.



Please call 911 if seen pic.twitter.com/iUFlk0jEhP — Aurora Police Dept. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) August 10, 2020

