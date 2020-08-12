If you don’t fill out the census, local schools could face challenges

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Local school districts could be negatively impacted if you don’t fill out the 2020 Census.

The census happens every 10 years and helps decide where federal funding goes into your community. According to the census website, funding goes to schools, health clinics, fire departments, highways and more.

District 70 in Pueblo County is trying to avoid uncounted children in their community, as more than half of the district’s 11,000 students come from low-income families. If uncounted, the district could face funding challenges to school lunch programs, preschool and special needs classes.

“I didn’t realize that those numbers really follow those kids for 10 years. So undercounting them this year, if they’re 6 years old and they get undercounted this year, they’ll be 16 before the census happens again,” said Todd Seip of District 70.

D-70 teamed up with Pueblo County during the summer lunch program to encourage families to fill out their census. The district also planned census activities in the spring and fall semesters this year, but in-person school was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We need to make sure that they get counted, so that those programs not only get funded initially in the next couple of years but that those programs will continue to provide funding for them all the way through their school years,” said Seip.

The census is ending about a month early this year. You can fill it out online at the 2020 Census website here, or get more information here to respond by phone or mail.

