Fort Carson soldier among 2 arrested in burglary string

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An active-duty soldier was arrested along with a 23-year-old woman for an alleged string of burglaries at construction sites across El Paso County.

Police executed a search warrant at a home in the 2000 block of South Corona Avenue Wednesday morning following a month-long investigation. The burglaries reportedly took place at sites in the Springs, greater El Paso County, and on Fort Carson.

Justin Taylor, 36, and Madison Bloch, 23 were both arrested Wednesday and are facing burglary and felony theft charges.

Taylor is currently stationed at Fort Carson.

