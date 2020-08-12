D-20 announces 6th-12th grade students will now start school year remotely

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Academy District 20 updated its “Return to School Plan” Tuesday night and added a major change impacting the 6th-12th grade students.

Schools for D-20 are scheduled to open on Aug. 24 with the following in place:

Preschool – 5th Grade Students

• All pre-K through 5th grade students will begin the year as described in our Return to School Plan, meaning students who are not choosing the 100% online option will attend school in-person, daily.

• The first day for students is Aug. 24.

• Schools will begin under various models, and families will receive specific information from each school.

6th – 12th Grade Students

• All 6th – 12th grade students will start the year remotely and will attend school in a remote synchronous environment. Students will log-in to class from home and attend school classes as if they were in person. Students will follow their daily schedules, in real time, and will engage in a variety of classroom learning activities.

For example, if first period runs from 8 – 9 a.m., the expectation is that all students join the class on time and participate in class synchronously for the entire class period.

• Teachers will log-in to class from their school classroom, take attendance, and lead classroom activities for the duration of the scheduled class.

• Students will attend class and teachers will lead classes according to their daily schedules.

• The first day for students is Aug. 24.

• Our tentative goal is to transition back to our Return to School Plan on Sept. 14, 2020. This means on Sept. 14, students will begin the hybrid model combined with a 100% synchronous option, per the Return to School Plan following the same schedule used during the remote synchronous period.

• Students who are part of our special populations and require additional services, will be served in person. Representatives from the school or district will reach out to these families, individually, to create a return to school plan.

• Please remember if your child attends a non-traditional school such as the Home School Academy, The Village, New Opportunities Program, or Aspen Valley Campus their schedule may look different. Please visit each school’s website for more information or look for information from your school principal.

