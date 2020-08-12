Advertisement

D-20 announces 6th-12th grade students will now start school year remotely

Generic school image. eflon / Flickr / CC BY 2.0/MGN
Generic school image. eflon / Flickr / CC BY 2.0/MGN(eflon / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:46 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Academy District 20 updated its “Return to School Plan” Tuesday night and added a major change impacting the 6th-12th grade students.

Click here to read the latest updates from D-20.

Schools for D-20 are scheduled to open on Aug. 24 with the following in place:

Preschool – 5th Grade Students

• All pre-K through 5th grade students will begin the year as described in our Return to School Plan, meaning students who are not choosing the 100% online option will attend school in-person, daily.

• The first day for students is Aug. 24.

• Schools will begin under various models, and families will receive specific information from each school.

6th – 12th Grade Students

• All 6th – 12th grade students will start the year remotely and will attend school in a remote synchronous environment. Students will log-in to class from home and attend school classes as if they were in person. Students will follow their daily schedules, in real time, and will engage in a variety of classroom learning activities.

For example, if first period runs from 8 – 9 a.m., the expectation is that all students join the class on time and participate in class synchronously for the entire class period.

• Teachers will log-in to class from their school classroom, take attendance, and lead classroom activities for the duration of the scheduled class.

• Students will attend class and teachers will lead classes according to their daily schedules.

• The first day for students is Aug. 24.

• Our tentative goal is to transition back to our Return to School Plan on Sept. 14, 2020. This means on Sept. 14, students will begin the hybrid model combined with a 100% synchronous option, per the Return to School Plan following the same schedule used during the remote synchronous period.

• Students who are part of our special populations and require additional services, will be served in person. Representatives from the school or district will reach out to these families, individually, to create a return to school plan.

• Please remember if your child attends a non-traditional school such as the Home School Academy, The Village, New Opportunities Program, or Aspen Valley Campus their schedule may look different. Please visit each school’s website for more information or look for information from your school principal.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

New ‘targeted traffic enforcement areas’ as El Paso County leads Colorado in traffic deaths for 2020

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Tony Keith
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced new “targeted traffic enforcement areas” with hopes to save lives on the road. The details were released Tuesday.

Local

Master list of start dates for Pikes Peak-region school districts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Click for a list of start dates for the major southern Colorado school districts.

Local

Public invited to watch memorial service for Gannon Stauch online on Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A Colorado church is inviting the world to remember and honor a young life taken too soon.

Local

D-2, D-3 and D-8 provide latest back-to-school plans

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Back to school plans for D-2, D-3 and D-8 as of Aug. 11.

Latest News

Local

WANTED: Hit-and-run driver left motorcyclist with serious injuries on Colorado highway

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Authorities are hoping witnesses can help them in a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist seriously injured.

Local

Disturbing details in arrest documents for man accused of soliciting children for sex

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Robbie Reynold
24-year old Anthony Lagorio arrested for allegedly trying to have sex with minors online.

Local

Plastic bag fee resolution shot down by Colorado Springs City Council

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
The question of whether or not there should be a plastic bag fee in Colorado Springs is not expected to go before voters on the November ballot.

Local

GRAPHIC PHOTOS: Bear cub hit on Colorado highway, wildlife officials share stern message on feeding wild animals

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A bear cub hit and killed on a Colorado highway and wildlife officials are using the tragedy to share an important message.

Local

PAC-12 postpones all sports until at least Jan. 1

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By CU Athletics Release
The Pac-12 Conference CEO group of presidents and chancellors voted unanimously on Tuesday to postpone all fall sports seasons, as well as the start of winter sports seasons, until January 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local

El Paso County emergency declaration extended

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The declaration was first issued in March following the first known death attributed to COVID-19 in the state of Colorado, a woman in her 80s living in El Paso County.