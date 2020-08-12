D-2, D-3 and D-8 provide latest back-to-school plans

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As of Tuesday, Harrison School District 2 still plans to start in-person learning for grades K-5 on Aug. 17.

D-8 is following a similar plan, with grades PreK-5 starting in-person instruction the week of Aug. 17, in a staggered attendance approach, adding grades each day. Grades 6-12 will report in-person for full-day orientation one day the week of Aug. 17 under D-8′s plan.

As for D-3, there we no changes to their most recent plan other than adding a return date for grades 6-12 of Sept. 15 with their hybrid model. The first full day of school for D-3 is scheduled for Aug. 24.

After D-49 announced on Monday they were switching to remote learning as their primary mode the first few weeks of school, many parents in the community were hoping for updates on their school district.

A letter went out to parents/guardians on Tuesday with the latest plan still in place as follows for D-2:

-Grades K–5: In-person learning with extensive health and safety protocols in place including but not limited to hand hygiene, social distancing, wearing masks, and the use of cohorts or eLearning from home.

-Grades 6-12: All students in these grades will start with our remote learning model as recommended by EPCPH and will return to in-person learning on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

The schedule could change.

A Letter went out to D-8 families on Tuesday with the following plan:

-Grades PreK – 5: All students in these grades will begin in-person instruction the week of August 17 in a staggered attendance approach, adding grade levels each day that week.

-Grades 6 – 12: Each grade level will report in-person for full-day orientation one day the week of August 17. Students will participate in laptop check-out, small group activities, and meet their teachers. Secondary students will begin with full remote instruction on Monday, August 24. FFC8 has created a Remote Learning Guide for parents and staff to help you understand remote learning processes that may be implemented at any time during the year. The guide will be available on school websites on Friday, August 14.

A Letter went out to D-3 families on Tuesday with the following plan:

-First full day of school: August 24, 2020 o PreK–5th: All students in these grades will return to in-person learning in a staggered start the week of Aug. 24-28 with extensive health and safety protocols in place including but not limited to hand hygiene, social distancing, wearing masks

-6th–12th: All students in these grades will start with our distance learning model

