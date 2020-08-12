Advertisement

Big 12 conference moves ahead with fall sports beginning in September

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2017, file photo, a Big 12 pylon marks the end zone at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium before an NCAA college football game between Texas and Kansas State in Austin, Texas. Big 12 schools have agreed to play one nonconference football game this year to go along with their nine league contests as plans for the pandemic-altered season continued to fall into place.
FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2017, file photo, a Big 12 pylon marks the end zone at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium before an NCAA college football game between Texas and Kansas State in Austin, Texas. Big 12 schools have agreed to play one nonconference football game this year to go along with their nine league contests as plans for the pandemic-altered season continued to fall into place.(Eric Gay | AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 12:00 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVING, Texas (AP) - The Big 12 Conference reaffirmed its decision to press on with college football and other fall sports Wednesday, joining the Atlantic Coast and Southeastern conferences in taking the field amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The move came one day after the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced they would not be participating this fall. There is a chance the other two Power Five leagues will push their seasons to the spring, but that remains to be determined.

In the meantime, the Big 12 board of directors approved a plan to begin fall sports after Sept. 1 with football playing a schedule in which each team can play one non-conference game before league play begins Sept. 26. The schools will all play each other to give them 10 total games with the Big 12 title game scheduled for Dec. 12.

The league’s schools have agreed to enhanced COVID-19 testing that includes three tests per week in “high contact” sports such as football, volleyball and soccer. Rigorous testing that includes echocardiograms, a cardiac MRI and blood tests will be required before athletes can return to play. All non-conference opponents also must adhere to Big 12 standards.

“The virus continues to evolve and medical professionals are learning more with each passing week,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a statement. “We are comfortable in our institutions’ ability to provide a structured training environment, rigorous testing and surveillance, hospital quality sanitation and mitigation practices that optimize the health and safety of our student-athletes. We believe all of this combines to create an ideal learning and training situation.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Blackmon raises batting average to .500, Rockies top Arizona

Updated: 15 hours ago
Blackmon Hit Streak improves to 15 Straight Games, Rockies beat Arizona 8-7

Local

PAC-12 postpones all sports until at least Jan. 1

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By CU Athletics Release
The Pac-12 Conference CEO group of presidents and chancellors voted unanimously on Tuesday to postpone all fall sports seasons, as well as the start of winter sports seasons, until January 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports

Avalanche among betting favorites to win Stanley Cup

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:03 PM MDT
|
By Richie Cozzolino
Colorado fans, you’re not biased. The Avalanche are truly one of the best teams in the NHL.

Sports

Mountain West postpones fall sports season

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:39 PM MDT
|
By Richie Cozzolino
The Mountain West delayed its fall sports season Monday due to ongoing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

Sports

Sources: Big Ten votes to cancel football season; Conference spokesman says otherwise

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:47 AM MDT
|
By Ed Payne
The Sunday vote by school presidents was 12-2 to call off fall sports because of the pandemic.

Sports

As college leaders meet, football players push to play

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 11:23 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
The Power Five conference commissioners met to discuss the growing concern over whether the coming college football season will be played.

Sports

Morikawa is last man standing in tight PGA Championship

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 11:20 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Collin Morikawa has won the PGA Championship with one of the greatest shots hardly anyone witnessed at a major.

Sports

Switchbacks FC fall to El Paso Locomotive FC, 4-2

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 11:18 PM MDT
|
By Cody Costra
The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC lost to the El Paso Locomotive FC 4-2 on Saturday night at Southwest University Park.

Sports

Murray returns to power Nuggets past Jazz 134-132 in 2 OTs

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 9:14 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Jamal Murray scored 23 points in his first game of the NBA restart and made the tying and go-ahead baskets as the Denver Nuggets beat the Utah Jazz 134-132 in two overtimes.

Sports

Dustin Johnson emerges from a pack to lead PGA Championship

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 9:11 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Dustin Johnson emerged from the pack to get another crack at a major.