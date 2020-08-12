Advertisement

3 arrested after pro-police group clashes with counterprotesters in Fort Collins

A video screengrab of a brawl outside the Fort Collins police headquarters on Aug. 8, 2020.
A video screengrab of a brawl outside the Fort Collins police headquarters on Aug. 8, 2020.(Source: KCNC)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 12:12 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people are facing charges after a fight broke out a pro-police rally, capped off by weapons including a small flagpole and brass knuckles.

Police supporters and counterdemonstrators squared off right outside Fort Collins police headquarters, the site of the rally Saturday. The police department said that at some point, vocal disagreement escalated into an all-out brawl. Sister station CBS Denver reports people were fist-fighting and using objects like batons and a pole with an American flag attached. Some were reportedly wearing brass knuckles and/or carrying sidearms.

The Fort Collins Police Department said people on both sides took part in the scuffle.

“Both sides had active aggressors, and enforcement action was taken against people identifying with both groups,” the police department said in a news release the following day.

Police Chief Jeff Swoboda said violence was not the way to show support for law enforcement.

Those arrested have been identified as a 25-year-old facing disorderly conduct and resisting arrest charges, a 42-year-old facing disorderly conduct charges, and a 37-year-old facing charges of disorderly conduct and possession of an illegal weapon. A fourth person, a 42-year-old, was cited for criminal trespassing.

Police said some of the people involved left the scene before officers showed up.

