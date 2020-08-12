1 injured after shooter fires into apartment in SE Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was hit after a gunman shot into an apartment about a mile southeast of Memorial Park.

The shooting happened at 3:43 a.m. in the 800 block of South Circle Drive near Winnepeg Drive. Police had limited information at the time of this writing and could only confirm that there was a single victim and no one else hit. They did not have suspect information available.

Our reporter at the scene says one window at the back of the complex is shot out.

CSPD’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

BREAKING: Shooting investigating on S. Circle Drive. @CSPDPIO says a suspect shot into a building, hitting one person around 3:45 this morning. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/XUIEAA2uwt — Kasia Kerridge (@KasiaKerridgeTV) August 12, 2020

Circle remains open, but drivers are being told to move over a lane.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.

