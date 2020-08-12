1 dead, 3 seriously hurt after attack involving machete in Denver suburb

DENVER (KKTV) - One woman is dead after four people were attacked with a machete in a Brighton home Tuesday night.

The Brighton Police Department said the suspect fled after the attack but was captured by officers and a K-9 following a short car-turned-foot chase. He has not been publicly identified at the time of this writing. It’s unclear what led up to the attack.

The three surviving victims, two men and another woman, were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crime was reported just before 10 p.m. in the 2400 block of Cherry Circle.

