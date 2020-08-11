Advertisement

Woodland Park Municipal Cemetery suspending casket burial plots

(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:16 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - Woodland Park is temporarily suspending the purchase of casket burial plots in the town cemetery because it is running out of room.

“The cemetery has reached its capacity for new casket burial plots,” said Suzanne Leclercq, the assistant city manager.

According to the town, the cemetery is more than 125 years old, and available burial plots have dwindled as the community has grown. The eventual need for an expanded cemetery first came up more than 30 years.

“In the late 1980s, the Cemetery Citizens’ Advisory Committee noted that, due to anticipated growth, the need for expansion would likely arise about 30 years from that time,” the town said in a news release Tuesday. “... The time has come to have geographical survey work at the Woodland Park Municipal Cemetery’s current and expansion grounds, and then to work on a plan for expanding the cemetery grounds.”

Until an expansion is completed, there will be no more casket burial plot sales, though plots previously purchased will still be available when the time comes. Plots for interment of ashes in urns are still being sold.

“The city of Woodland Park looks forward to the time that a cemetery expansion allows for casket burial plots to be available. The Woodland Park Municipal Cemetery is part of the regional heritage and rich history of the early pioneers and sit in a natural mountain setting with a majestic view of Pikes Peak.”

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Gov. Polis extends order urging leniency for tenants facing eviction

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The order, while not a complete ban on evictions, directs landlords to give tenants 30 days’ notice before pursuing eviction, versus the usual 10.

News

WATCH: Teenager facing charges after stores vandalized

Updated: 3 hours ago
KKTV 11 News at 10 (Recurring)

Forecast

Continued hot and mainly dry Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sydney Jackson
Forecast 8.11.20

National

Biden has spoken to his top choices for vice president — and a decision is imminent

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CBS News
An announcement of his choice is still expected this week, according to multiple people familiar with the search.

Latest News

International

4 coronavirus cases found in New Zealand, 1st cases in 102 days

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says that authorities have found four cases of the coronavirus in one Auckland household from an unknown source, the first cases of local transmission in the country in 102 days.

Forecast

Hot Tuesday ahead

Updated: 4 hours ago
Mainly dry day

International

Putin claims Russia has developed a coronavirus vaccine

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CBS News
Russian President Vladimir Putin says a coronavirus vaccine developed in the country has been registered for use, and one of his daughters has already been inoculated.

Crime

Man suspected of false reporting for a bomb threat at a Colorado Springs King Soopers

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Police were investigating a reported bomb threat at a Colorado Springs King Soopers Monday night.

Local

Colorado Springs police officer suspended for 40 hours over ‘Kill Them All’ social media comment during protest on I-25

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A Colorado Springs Police Officer was disciplined with a 40-hour suspension, equalling about $2,000 in lost wages, over threatening comments made on social media during a protest. The officer will also be reassigned to a different position in the department.

Local

Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew still missing after 3 months

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By KKTV
It has been 3 months since Suzanne Morphew has been reported missing.