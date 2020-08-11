Woodland Park Municipal Cemetery suspending casket burial plots

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - Woodland Park is temporarily suspending the purchase of casket burial plots in the town cemetery because it is running out of room.

“The cemetery has reached its capacity for new casket burial plots,” said Suzanne Leclercq, the assistant city manager.

According to the town, the cemetery is more than 125 years old, and available burial plots have dwindled as the community has grown. The eventual need for an expanded cemetery first came up more than 30 years.

“In the late 1980s, the Cemetery Citizens’ Advisory Committee noted that, due to anticipated growth, the need for expansion would likely arise about 30 years from that time,” the town said in a news release Tuesday. “... The time has come to have geographical survey work at the Woodland Park Municipal Cemetery’s current and expansion grounds, and then to work on a plan for expanding the cemetery grounds.”

Until an expansion is completed, there will be no more casket burial plot sales, though plots previously purchased will still be available when the time comes. Plots for interment of ashes in urns are still being sold.

“The city of Woodland Park looks forward to the time that a cemetery expansion allows for casket burial plots to be available. The Woodland Park Municipal Cemetery is part of the regional heritage and rich history of the early pioneers and sit in a natural mountain setting with a majestic view of Pikes Peak.”

