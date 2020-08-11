WANTED: Hit-and-run driver left motorcyclist with serious injuries on Colorado highway

AVONDALE, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities are hoping witnesses can help them in a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist seriously injured.

The crash was reported at about 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday along Highway 50 at Highway 96. The area is just west of Avondale. The driver of a black 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt turned left from eastbound Highway 50 toward Highway 96, right in the path of a 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle. The motorcyclist, 62-year-old Terry Jackson of Boone, hit the front of the Cobalt. Jackson was thrown from his motorcycle and hit the windshield of the Cobalt. Jackson was taken by helicopter to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Cobalt got onto Highway 96, then ditched the vehicle and fled the area on foot.

Witnesses describe the driver as a late twenties or early thirties Hispanic man standing at about 5′8″ or 5′9″. He may have a medium build with black hair and was “unshaven.” At the time of the crash, he was wearing a black T-shirt. Investigators believe the suspect may have taken a ride from a small to medium-sized white SUV.

Anyone with information that could help is asked to call 719-544-2424.

