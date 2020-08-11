Reported bomb threat under investigation at a Colorado Springs King Soopers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were investigating a reported bomb threat at a Colorado Springs King Soopers Monday night.

Police were called to the grocery store of N. Academy and Woodmen Road at about 5:30 p.m. As of 7:30 p.m. the investigation was ongoing and no arrests had been made.

Police were not able to elaborate on how the threat came in or the credibility of the threat.

As more information become available this article will be updated.

