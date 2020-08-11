Plastic bag fee resolution shot down by Colorado Springs City Council

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The question of whether or not there should be a plastic bag fee in Colorado Springs is not expected to go before voters on the November ballot.

The resolution was brought forth by City Council Member Yolanda Avila. If it had passed, voters would have been asked if there would be the imposition and collection of a ten cent ($0.10) per bag fee on single-use plastic bags. This did not include paper bags.

In the proposal, the City would have received 60 percent of the bag fee and 40 percent would be retained by the business. The City would have used revenue from the fee for funding citywide cleanup events in the City’s parks, rights-of-way and other public properties, educational activities related to the environment, programs and infrastructure to reduce waste, and mitigation of the effects of waste in the City’s public spaces.

Both 11D and 11E on the agenda tied to the proposed plastic bag fee failed by a vote of 6-3. 11E was a similar proposed ordinance that didn’t require a ballot question.

