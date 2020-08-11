Advertisement

Plastic bag fee resolution shot down by Colorado Springs City Council

MGN
MGN(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:14 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The question of whether or not there should be a plastic bag fee in Colorado Springs is not expected to go before voters on the November ballot.

Click here to read more about the resolution, agenda item 11D in Tuesday’s meeting.

The resolution was brought forth by City Council Member Yolanda Avila. If it had passed, voters would have been asked if there would be the imposition and collection of a ten cent ($0.10) per bag fee on single-use plastic bags. This did not include paper bags.

In the proposal, the City would have received 60 percent of the bag fee and 40 percent would be retained by the business. The City would have used revenue from the fee for funding citywide cleanup events in the City’s parks, rights-of-way and other public properties, educational activities related to the environment, programs and infrastructure to reduce waste, and mitigation of the effects of waste in the City’s public spaces.

Both 11D and 11E on the agenda tied to the proposed plastic bag fee failed by a vote of 6-3. 11E was a similar proposed ordinance that didn’t require a ballot question.

Click here to read previous coverage on the resolution by 11 News.

You can watch Tuesday’s city council meeting below:

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

WANTED: Hit-and-run driver left motorcyclist with serious injuries on Colorado highway

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Tony Keith
Authorities are hoping witnesses can help them in a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist seriously injured.

Local

Disturbing details in arrest documents for man accused of soliciting children for sex

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Robbie Reynold
24-year old Anthony Lagorio arrested for allegedly trying to have sex with minors online.

Local

GRAPHIC PHOTOS: Bear cub hit on Colorado highway, wildlife officials share stern message on feeding wild animals

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A bear cub hit and killed on a Colorado highway and wildlife officials are using the tragedy to share an important message.

Local

PAC-12 postpones all sports until at least Jan. 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CU Athletics Release
The Pac-12 Conference CEO group of presidents and chancellors voted unanimously on Tuesday to postpone all fall sports seasons, as well as the start of winter sports seasons, until January 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

Local

El Paso County emergency declaration extended

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The declaration was first issued in March following the first known death attributed to COVID-19 in the state of Colorado, a woman in her 80s living in El Paso County.

Local

Car crashes into business near Old Colorado City

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Firefighters are on the scene of a serious car crash at Garden of the Budz on 32nd and Colorado.

Forecast

Continued hot and mainly dry Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sydney Jackson
Forecast 8.11.20

Forecast

Hot Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
Hot afternoon

State

Family of Elijah McClain filing lawsuit against city of Aurora, others involved in death

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The family of a 23-year-old man killed during an encounter with police last summer has filed a civil rights lawsuit demanding justice in his death.

Local

Woodland Park Municipal Cemetery suspending casket burial plots

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Woodland Park is temporarily suspending the purchase of casket burial plots in the town cemetery because it is running out of room.