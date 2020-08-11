Advertisement

Homicide investigation underway in Colorado Springs after reported shooting on Saturday

MGN police lights picture
MGN police lights picture(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:03 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are investigating after a man was found dead and a second man was found injured in a reported shooting on Saturday.

Police were called to the 4300 block of Mira Linda Point at about 8 in the morning on Saturday. The apartment complex is near E. Woodmen Road and Rangewood Drive. When officers arrived, they found the body of 31-year-old Daniel Ritchie. Ritchie had apparently been shot. A second man was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries. The injured man was not publicly identified.

As of Monday, no arrests had been made. Police added they believe everyone involved has been accounted for and there is no threat to the community.

It isn’t clear what led up to Ritchie’s death.

Anyone with information or is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Reported bomb threat under investigation at a Colorado Springs King Soopers

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Tony Keith
Police were investigating a reported bomb threat at a Colorado Springs King Soopers Monday night.

Local

Master list of start dates for Pikes Peak-region school districts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
This list is current as of July 28, 2020.

News

What's Trending: Disc golf donation, Mask of the Day and K9 vests donated!

Updated: 1 hours ago
What's Trending Aug. 10

Local

Water tanker crashes along Woodmen in Colorado Springs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
People were caught in traffic during rush hour Monday night in Colorado Springs following a serious crash involving a water tanker.

Latest News

Local

D-49 to start remote learning on Aug. 17 as their ‘primary mode'

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
District 49 will begin the 20-21 school year on Aug. 17, with remote learning as their primary mode, with a goal of a staggered, in-person return, after Labor Day.

Local

I-70 closed in Glenwood Canyon for brush fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
I-70 in Colorado was closed in Glenwood Canyon on Monday due to a major brush fire.

Local

MISSING: Senior alert issued in Colorado, woman last seen Sunday night suffers from cognitive impairment

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A statewide alert was issued Monday afternoon for an at-risk senior who was last seen Sunday night.

State

WATCH: Gov. Polis visits coronavirus testing site, gives COVID-19 update

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The governor is giving one of his bi-weekly news conferences on the state’s ongoing COVID-19 response.

Crime

Downtown store dealt thousands in damage after vandal strikes

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
A boy was arrested Monday after a vandalism spree in downtown Colorado Springs.

Forecast

Continued hot and mainly dry Tuesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brian Bledsoe
Forecast 8.10.20