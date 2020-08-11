Homicide investigation underway in Colorado Springs after reported shooting on Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are investigating after a man was found dead and a second man was found injured in a reported shooting on Saturday.

Police were called to the 4300 block of Mira Linda Point at about 8 in the morning on Saturday. The apartment complex is near E. Woodmen Road and Rangewood Drive. When officers arrived, they found the body of 31-year-old Daniel Ritchie. Ritchie had apparently been shot. A second man was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries. The injured man was not publicly identified.

As of Monday, no arrests had been made. Police added they believe everyone involved has been accounted for and there is no threat to the community.

It isn’t clear what led up to Ritchie’s death.

Anyone with information or is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.

