GRAPHIC PHOTOS: Bear cub hit on Colorado highway, wildlife officials share stern message on feeding wild animals

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KKTV) - WARNING: The photos at the bottom of this article are graphic. 11 News is choosing to share them from Colorado Parks and Wildlife because of the powerful message that comes with them.

A bear cub hit and killed on a Colorado highway and wildlife officials are using the tragedy to share an important message.

“It died crossing a busy road to get unsecured trash, bird feeders and people intentionally feeding it,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) wrote on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

It was obvious the bear had access to food it shouldn’t have. In graphic photos shared by the wildlife agency, the contents of the cub’s stomach included bird seed, cut up cantaloupe and human food waste.

“Intentional and unintentional feeding alters how bears use the landscape, concentrating them in areas that create risk to humans and the lives of bears,” CPW added on Twitter.

The bear was hit along Highway 73 in Evergreen while crossing between neighborhoods.

The wildlife agency has a simple request for Colorado residents. Remove your bird feeders, secure your trash and protect backyard livestock with electric fencing. You can read more about interactions with bears from CPW by clicking here.

