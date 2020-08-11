Advertisement

Gov. Polis extends order urging leniency for tenants facing eviction

Colorado Governor Jared Polis makes a point after a news conference on the state's efforts to contain the spread of the new coronavirus Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Denver.
Colorado Governor Jared Polis makes a point after a news conference on the state's efforts to contain the spread of the new coronavirus Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:47 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Gov. Jared Polis has extended an executive order giving a grace period to renters facing eviction.

The order, while not a complete ban on evictions, directs landlords to give tenants 30 days’ notice before pursuing eviction, versus the usual 10.

The executive order was originally set to expire Monday. It will now expire 30 days from Aug. 10 unless extended again.

“Through this executive order ... I encourage landlords to take steps to limit evictions for tenants who have made a good faith effort to make rental payments or who have made a good faith effort to establish a repayment agreement,” Polis said in the extension order Monday.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

