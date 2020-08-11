Advertisement

Father of Christopher Abeyta, the Colorado baby taken from his crib in 1986, passes

Photo courtesy Missing and Exploited Children. Shows Christopher Abeyta as a baby on the left and an age-progressed photo of what he may look like at age 32. He would be 34 in 2020.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:50 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More than 30 years have passed since the night a Colorado baby was taken from his own crib. Recently, the father of the missing child passed away and there are still no answers as to what happened to Christopher Abeyta.

11 News confirmed Monday night Gil Abeyta had recently died. Details surrounding his passing and cause of death were not available, but his family provided us with the following statement:

The Abeyta family is deeply saddened at the sudden loss of their father Gil. Gil was active in the community and a staunch advocate of missing children after the abduction of his child, Christopher, in 1986.

Despite their tragic loss, the Abeytas will tirelessly continue the search for Christopher, whose case remains unsolved.

In 2017, Christopher’s mother, Bernice Abeyta, lost her battle with cancer. Until her dying day, Bernice believed justice would be served for her son Christopher.

CHRISTOPHER ABEYTA CASE

Christopher Abeyta was born on Nov. 28, 1985. In the early morning hours of July 15, 1986, Christopher was taken from his parent’s bedroom in Colorado Springs, right out of his crib. For years investigators have suspected foul play in the case, and for years there have been more questions than answers.

Several people have come forward believing they could be Christopher Abeyta, but DNA tests have proven their suspicions wrong.

A couple of age-progression photos have been released. One can be viewed at the top of this article. Click here for other images and additional information.

If you have information, call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-THE-LOST.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

