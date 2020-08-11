El Paso County emergency declaration extended

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County has extended a local disaster emergency declaration through mid-September.

The declaration was first issued in March following the first known death attributed to COVID-19 in the state of Colorado, a woman in her 80s living in El Paso County.

This declaration enables us to access additional medical resources and utilize emergency procurement policies. Until further notice, people should go about their normal lives with a few modifications to help limit the spread of the disease,” El Paso Board of County Commissioners Chairman Mark Waller said after signing the initial emergency declaration in March.

The newest extension expires after Sept. 16.

