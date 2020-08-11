Disturbing details in arrest documents for man accused of soliciting children for sex

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Arrest documents show the disturbing details of an investigation that led to the arrest of 24-year old Anthony Lagorio.

Lagorio faces a charge of Soliciting for Child Prostitution, a Class Three Felony.

In April, Lagorio was arrested for allegedly exposing himself on his front porch.

According to arrest documents, he was selling a refrigerator on Craiglist just two weeks later. A woman contacted him about the fridge.

During their conversation, Lagorio allegedly asked her if she knew of any children between the ages of 8 and 12 who would have sex with him.

She called the police. Arrest documents say investigators set up a fake Facebook account, pretending to be a 16-year old girl.

They friended Lagorio. During their conversations, he allegedly sent photos and videos of his private area.

Detectives convinced Lagorio that he was going to a home in Colorado Springs to have sex with two sixteen year old girls for $50. Instead, he was arrested by police when he arrived.

Lagorio’s first court appearance is on August 18.

