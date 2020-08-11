Advertisement

Disturbing details in arrest documents for man accused of soliciting children for sex

Anthony Lagorio, 24, was arrested in August 2020 for alleged child prostitution solicitation.
By Robbie Reynold
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:58 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Arrest documents show the disturbing details of an investigation that led to the arrest of 24-year old Anthony Lagorio.

Lagorio faces a charge of Soliciting for Child Prostitution, a Class Three Felony.

In April, Lagorio was arrested for allegedly exposing himself on his front porch.

According to arrest documents, he was selling a refrigerator on Craiglist just two weeks later. A woman contacted him about the fridge.

During their conversation, Lagorio allegedly asked her if she knew of any children between the ages of 8 and 12 who would have sex with him.

She called the police. Arrest documents say investigators set up a fake Facebook account, pretending to be a 16-year old girl.

They friended Lagorio. During their conversations, he allegedly sent photos and videos of his private area.

Detectives convinced Lagorio that he was going to a home in Colorado Springs to have sex with two sixteen year old girls for $50. Instead, he was arrested by police when he arrived.

Lagorio’s first court appearance is on August 18.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

