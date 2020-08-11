Advertisement

Biden has spoken to his top choices for vice president — and a decision is imminent

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at the Colonial Early Education Program at the Colwyck Training Center, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in New Castle, Del.
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at the Colonial Early Education Program at the Colwyck Training Center, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in New Castle, Del.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By CBS News
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:57 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CBS) - The former vice president and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee has interviewed top finalists to fill the role he once held and an announcement of his choice is still expected this week, according to multiple people familiar with the search.

Joe Biden has interviewed his top choices either in person or remotely. Last week, for example, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer flew to Delaware to meet with him in person. Other meetings have been held either by telephone or video conferencing, said the people familiar with the process who were granted anonymity to speak frankly.

Aides to several of the contenders, including Whitmer, former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, Representative Karen Bass and senators Tammy Duckworth, Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren declined to comment on Monday. Most of the contenders remained in the Washington area on Monday given their day jobs. 

Plans to unveil Biden's running mate choice are in place for whenever he is ready to announce. His campaign has encouraged supporters to sign up for text message alerts that they claim will be the first way people learn of the decision. Top aides continue to insist that a text message is the way that the world will first officially learn of the decision.

Meanwhile, campaign staff and Secret Service personnel were seen on Monday checking into downtown Wilmington, Delaware, hotels next to a minor league ballpark from where Biden is expected to deliver formal remarks during the Democratic National Convention next week.

One senior aide said late Monday, “I’ve got my Day 0 and Day 1 and beyond plans [to announce the pick] in place. Now, we just need to know who it is.”

Another senior staffer said the decision remains a closely-guarded secret. "Honestly, they've done a pretty remarkable job of keeping this fully under wraps internally," said the staffer.

Both aides were granted anonymity to speak frankly about the ongoing search.

Copyright 2020 CBS News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Witness couldn’t believe his eyes, as man breaks his leg base jumping off an apartment roof and crashing into 19 News station (graphic video)

Updated: moments ago
|
By Rachel Vadaj and Michelle Nicks
A man is recovering with a broken leg after a base jumping stunt goes dangerously wrong at 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

National

Alabama parents charged after child found dead in hot car

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
The pair told Franklin County deputies that they put their 3-year-old boy to bed around midnight Saturday. When they awoke Sunday around 3 p.m. they found the boy in their car.

News

WATCH: Teenager facing charges after stores vandalized

Updated: 14 minutes ago
KKTV 11 News at 10 (Recurring)

National

Witness couldn’t believe his eyes, as man breaks his leg base jumping off an apartment roof and cras

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
A man injures himself base jumping from an apartment roof into the side of a TV station in Cleveland.

National

GRAPHIC: Court releases body cam footage from George Floyd arrest

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
The encounter between Floyd and police begins with a tap on his window. It appears to startle him.

Latest News

National

Death toll rises to 2 people from Baltimore gas explosion

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By JULIO CORTEZ and NATHAN ELLGREN
A natural gas explosion destroyed three row houses in Baltimore on Monday morning, killing a woman and trapping other people in the debris. At least seven people were seriously injured, and firefighters were searching for more survivors.

National

Activist’s arrest in Portland galvanizes Black Lives Matter

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS
Demonstrators took to the streets again Monday night and police broke up a protest outside a police precinct substation after they said protesters shined strobe lights at officers and hurled eggs and water bottles at them.

National

GRAPHIC: Body cam footage released from George Floyd arrest

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
Nearly an hour of police body camera footage of George Floyd's fatal arrest in Minneapolis was released.

National

Alabama parents charged after child found dead in hot car

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
Two Franklin County parents face criminal charges after their 3-year-old child was found dead in a hot car Sunday.

Forecast

Continued hot and mainly dry Tuesday

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Sydney Jackson
Forecast 8.11.20

National Politics

Biden expected to make running mate announcement this week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Joe Biden is expected to announce who will accompany him on top of the Democratic ticket, and some are urging him to pick a Black woman.