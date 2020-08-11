Avalanche among betting favorites to win Stanley Cup

Colorado fans, you’re not biased. The Avalanche are truly one of the best teams in the NHL.

The Avs are among the odds-on favorites to win the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup, according to a number of online bookies. BetOnline has the Avs at +500 to go all the way inside the Edmonton/Toronto playoff bubbles, just ahead of the Philadelphia Flyers (+550) and Boston Bruins (+600). Bovada has the Avalanche tied with the Vegas Golden Knights in their sports-book at +550, meaning a $100 dollar bet would net a successful bettor $550.

The Avalanche head into the postseason as the #2 seed in the Western Conference. They finished the regular season with a 42-28-8 record and will face the Arizona Coyotes in the opening round of the playoffs. Game 1 is set for Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 3:30 p.m..

