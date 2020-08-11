Advertisement

Avalanche among betting favorites to win Stanley Cup

Colorado is #2 seed in Western Conference
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) in the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Denver. Dallas won 2-1. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) in the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Denver. Dallas won 2-1. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:03 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Colorado fans, you’re not biased. The Avalanche are truly one of the best teams in the NHL.

The Avs are among the odds-on favorites to win the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup, according to a number of online bookies. BetOnline has the Avs at +500 to go all the way inside the Edmonton/Toronto playoff bubbles, just ahead of the Philadelphia Flyers (+550) and Boston Bruins (+600). Bovada has the Avalanche tied with the Vegas Golden Knights in their sports-book at +550, meaning a $100 dollar bet would net a successful bettor $550.

The Avalanche head into the postseason as the #2 seed in the Western Conference. They finished the regular season with a 42-28-8 record and will face the Arizona Coyotes in the opening round of the playoffs. Game 1 is set for Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 3:30 p.m..

