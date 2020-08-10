Advertisement

Water tanker crashes along Woodmen in Colorado Springs

Woodmen crash Colorado Springs 8/10/20. Photo from CSFD.
Woodmen crash Colorado Springs 8/10/20. Photo from CSFD.(Colorado Springs Fire Department)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:31 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - People were caught in traffic during rush hour Monday night in Colorado Springs following a serious crash involving a water tanker.

The commercial vehicle had rolled along Woodmen Road near Black Forest Road on the northeast side of the city. The Colorado Springs Fire Department warned the community stating they should expect “significant delays.”

The crash was reported at about 4:45 p.m. Details on possible injuries or a cause of the crash were not immediately available.

Click here for a live traffic map.

This article is intended to warn people of the traffic delays during rush hour. This article will only be updated if authorities are able to provide additional details.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

D-49 to start remote learning on Aug. 17 as their ‘primary mode'

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tony Keith
District 49 will begin the 20-21 school year on Aug. 17, with remote learning as their primary mode, with a goal of a staggered, in-person return, after Labor Day.

Local

I-70 closed in Glenwood Canyon for brush fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
I-70 in Colorado was closed in Glenwood Canyon on Monday due to a major brush fire.

Local

MISSING: Senior alert issued in Colorado, woman last seen Sunday night suffers from cognitive impairment

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A statewide alert was issued Monday afternoon for an at-risk senior who was last seen Sunday night.

State

WATCH: Gov. Polis visits coronavirus testing site, gives COVID-19 update

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The governor is giving one of his bi-weekly news conferences on the state’s ongoing COVID-19 response.

Latest News

Crime

Downtown store dealt thousands in damage after vandal strikes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
A boy was arrested Monday after a vandalism spree in downtown Colorado Springs.

Forecast

Few storms Monday afternoon

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sydney Jackson
Forecast 8.10.20

News

Monday afternoon forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago
Monday weather

Sports

Sources: Big Ten votes to cancel football season; Conference spokesman says otherwise

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The Sunday vote by school presidents was 12-2 to call off fall sports because of the pandemic.

National

Deadly explosion rocks Baltimore neighborhood, destroys homes

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By CBS News
One of the victims was pulled out of the rubble after a search and rescue operation. The person was responsive as they were being carried away on a stretcher, and neighbors were heard applauding, reports CBS Baltimore.

International

New Zealand marks 100 days of coronavirus elimination

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New Zealand on Sunday marked 100 days since it stamped out the spread of the coronavirus, a rare bright spot in a world that continues to be ravaged by the disease.