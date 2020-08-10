Water tanker crashes along Woodmen in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - People were caught in traffic during rush hour Monday night in Colorado Springs following a serious crash involving a water tanker.

The commercial vehicle had rolled along Woodmen Road near Black Forest Road on the northeast side of the city. The Colorado Springs Fire Department warned the community stating they should expect “significant delays.”

The crash was reported at about 4:45 p.m. Details on possible injuries or a cause of the crash were not immediately available.

Click here for a live traffic map.

This article is intended to warn people of the traffic delays during rush hour. This article will only be updated if authorities are able to provide additional details.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.