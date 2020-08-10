Switchbacks FC fall to El Paso Locomotive FC, 4-2

EL PASO, Texas. - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC lost to the El Paso Locomotive FC 4-2 on Saturday night at Southwest University Park.

El Paso opened the scoring 15 minutes into the game from a free-kick as Dylan Mares curled his effort around the wall and inside the post. The hosts doubled their lead in the 21st minute after Aaron Gomez collected a missed clearance and fired his shot into the bottom corner.

El Paso picked up where they left off to start the second half as Louis Herrera scored two goals in two minutes from similar ground crosses. Uvaldo Luna pulled two goals back for the Switchbacks in the final eight minutes of the game. Luna first pounced on a loose ball in the box before smashing his left-footed shot low into the bottom corner. The Switchbacks late pressure resulted in Luna’s second goal as he took a touch in the box before hitting a half volley into the bottom corner.

The Switchbacks return to Weidner Field to take on New Mexico United on Saturday, August 15th with gates opening at 2pm for a 3pm kickoff. This game was originally scheduled to be played in New Mexico, but it was moved to Colorado Springs due to the fluid nature of COVID-19 restrictions. All home matches in 2020 at Weidner Field will be available for Switchbacks Season Ticket Members only.

