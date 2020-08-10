SWAT team responding to barricaded suspect in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says the SWAT team is currently dealing with a barricaded suspect in Colorado Springs. This is happening near Piros and Constitution in the Cimarron Hills area.

Deputies say the person is wanted, but did not say what those charges are. They do say the person is armed.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.