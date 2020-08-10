Advertisement

SWAT team responding to barricaded suspect in Colorado Springs

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By KKTV
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 8:46 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says the SWAT team is currently dealing with a barricaded suspect in Colorado Springs. This is happening near Piros and Constitution in the Cimarron Hills area.

Deputies say the person is wanted, but did not say what those charges are. They do say the person is armed.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Hot & Dry Again

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 8.9.20

Local

CSP investigating motorcycle crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nicole Heins
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash. Right now the driver is in the hospital with serious injuries.

Local

One person reportedly dies in shooting near North Carefree Circle

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KKTV
Colorado Springs Police investigate shooting near 3500 block of N. Carefree Circle

National

DC shooting leaves 1 dead, some 20 injured

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A dispute that erupted into gun fire at an apparent outdoor party in Washington, D.C., early Sunday left one person dead and some 20 others injured, including an off-duty officer “struggling for her life,” according to police.

Latest News

News

WATCH: Backpack Bash helps thousands of kids with school supplies

Updated: 7 hours ago

National

5.1-magnitude quake hits North Carolina, largest in more than a century

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The most powerful earthquake to hit North Carolina in more than 100 years shook much of the state early Sunday, rattling homes, businesses and residents.

Crime

2 arrested following car chase, shooting

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
According to officers, witnesses in the area of Constitution Avenue and Wynkoop Drive saw a car chasing another vehicle as several gunshots were fired.

National

US reaches 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. reached 5 million Sunday, by far the highest in the world, according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Local

4 hurt in 3-car crash at South Nevada and I-25

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 7:42 PM MDT
|
By Lindsey Grewe
3 car crash under the I-25 bridge on Nevada in Colorado Springs is causing traffic backups.

Local

Car accident on I-25 near highway 105 exit

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 7:12 PM MDT
|
By KKTV
Car crash on i-25 near monument causing heavy backups