Advertisement

Police: More than 100 arrests made in Chicago after night of looting and unrest, 13 officers injured

Looting and vandalism erupted overnight in downtown Chicago.
Looting and vandalism erupted overnight in downtown Chicago.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:47 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Hundreds of people smashed windows, stole from stores and clashed with police early Monday in Chicago’s upscale Magnificent Mile shopping district and other parts of the city.

At one point, shots were fired at police and officers returned fire, police spokesman Tom Ahern said on Twitter. No officers were injured in the shooting. Many of the businesses that were ransacked had recently opened after Chicago protests of George Floyd’s May 25 death in Minneapolis devolved into chaos.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the unrest, which began shortly after midnight, but anti-police graffiti was seen in the area of the Magnificent Mile, which is one of Chicago’s most-visited tourist attractions. Hours earlier, dozens of people had faced off with police after officers shot and wounded a person Sunday in the city’s Englewood neighborhood, located about 10 miles away.

Asked for updates on the situation, Ahern told The Associated Press in an email that police planned to hold a news conference Monday morning. Police Superintendent David Brown and Mayor Lori Lightfoot were expected to attend.

Along the Magnificent Mile, people were seen going in and out of stores carrying shopping bags full of merchandise as well as at a bank, the Chicago Tribune reported, and as the crowd grew vehicles dropped off more people in the area. On streets throughout the downtown area, empty cash drawers from stores were strewn about and ATMs were ripped open.

Stores miles from downtown were also ransacked, with parking lots littered with glass and items from inside the stores. Clothes hangers and boxes that once contained television sets and other electronics were seen — evidence that thieves had taken racks of clothes and removed them from the hangers.

“This was obviously very orchestrated,” the Rev. Michael Pfleger, a prominent Roman Catholic priest and activist on the city’s South Side, told WBBM-TV as cameras panned the downtown area.

One officer was seen slumped against a building, several arrests were made and a rock was thrown at a police vehicle, the newspaper said. Police worked early Monday to disperse the crowds.

There was a large police presence Monday morning outside an Apple store located north of Chicago’s downtown area. Blocks away, debris was strewn in parking lots in front of a Best Buy and a large liquor store.

Train and bus service into downtown was temporarily suspended at the request of public safety officials, the Chicago Transit Authority said on Twitter. Bridges over the Chicago River were lifted, preventing travel to and from the downtown area, and Illinois State Police blocked some expressway ramps into downtown.

In the Sunday shooting in Englewood, police said in a statement that they responded about 2:30 p.m. Sunday to a call about a person with a gun and tried to confront someone matching his description in an alley. He fled from officers on foot and shot at officers, police said.

Officers returned fire, wounding him, and a gun was recovered, police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and three officers involved also were taken to a hospital for observation, the statement said.

More than an hour after the shooting, police and witnesses said a crowd faced off with police after someone reportedly told people that police had shot and wounded a child. That crowd eventually dispersed.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

McDonald’s sues ousted CEO, alleging employee relationships

Updated: moments ago
|
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
McDonald’s says it’s suing Stephen Easterbrook, the CEO it ousted last year over an inappropriate relationship with an employee, alleging Monday that he covered up relationships with other employees and destroyed evidence.

National

More than 100 arrests, 13 officers hurt amid Chicago looting

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By DON BABWIN
Chicago’s police commissioner says more than 100 people were arrested following a night of looting and unrest that left 13 officers injured and caused damage in the city’s upscale Magnificent Mile shopping district and other parts of the city.

Forecast

Not as hot, few storms for Monday

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Sydney Jackson
Forecast 8.10.20

National

GOP senator subpoenas FBI over Russia, defends Biden probe

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER
Johnson's Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee is one of multiple Republican-led Senate panels scrutinizing the FBI's investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Latest News

Crime

MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: Aug. 10

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
A man accused of sexually assaulting a child is among this week’s “Most Wanted.”

Local

Voice of the consumer: Insurance claims during a pandemic -- and where’s Katie?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jenna Middaugh
It is a sign of the season: more hail. Last week’s storm brought back memories of the monster storm that hit the Colorado Springs area on Aug. 6, 2018.

National

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under security law

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ZEN SOO
Hong Kong authorities broadened their enforcement of a new national security law on Monday, arresting media tycoon Jimmy Lai, searching the headquarters of his Next Digital group and carting away boxes of what they said was evidence.

National

Riot swiftly declared for Portland protest at union building

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities in Portland, Oregon, again declared a riot Sunday night after protesters marched to a police union building, blocked the road and set dumpster fires.

State

Coronavirus cases in El Paso County, Colorado starting to decline

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Catherine Silver and Lindsey Grewe
After weeks of increasing COVID-19 numbers in El Paso County, the health department says they are seeing signs of encouragement.

Coronavirus

Police: Rape suspect killed accuser after release from Va. jail due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJLA Staff
After a car chase, authorities say they found the suspect with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken into custody but died from his injuries just days later.