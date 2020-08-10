Advertisement

Morikawa is last man standing in tight PGA Championship

Wins PGA Championship with 64 in final round
Collin Morikawa holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at TPC Harding Park Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Collin Morikawa holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at TPC Harding Park Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 11:20 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Collin Morikawa has won the PGA Championship with one of the greatest shots hardly anyone witnessed at a major.

On a wild day at Harding Park with seven players tied for the lead, the Cal-Berkeley graduated chipped in for birdie to take the lead and then hit driver to 7 feet for eagle that clinched it. Morikawa closed with a 64. That’s the lowest final round by a PGA champion in 25 years. And it made the Californian a major champion at age 23.

This was the first major without spectators because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Sports

As college leaders meet, football players push to play

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Power Five conference commissioners met to discuss the growing concern over whether the coming college football season will be played.

Sports

Switchbacks FC fall to El Paso Locomotive FC, 4-2

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Cody Costra
The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC lost to the El Paso Locomotive FC 4-2 on Saturday night at Southwest University Park.

Sports

Murray returns to power Nuggets past Jazz 134-132 in 2 OTs

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 9:14 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Jamal Murray scored 23 points in his first game of the NBA restart and made the tying and go-ahead baskets as the Denver Nuggets beat the Utah Jazz 134-132 in two overtimes.

Sports

Dustin Johnson emerges from a pack to lead PGA Championship

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 9:11 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Dustin Johnson emerged from the pack to get another crack at a major.

Latest News

Sports

Tuch scores in OT, Knights beat Avs 4-3 for top seed

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 9:09 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Alex Tuch scored 4:44 into overtime, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 to earn the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

Sports

Mid-American Conference cancels fall football due to virus

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 12:26 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
A person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press the university president’s voted to not play in the fall and consider a spring season.

Sports

Colorado football players consider moving out-of-state

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:01 PM MDT
|
By Richie Cozzolino
A frustrating 2020 could lead to a difficult decision for dozens of Colorado high school football players.

Sports

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:24 PM MDT
|
By GREG BEACHAM
Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year's overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Sports

CHSAA’s adjusted schedule impacting dual-sport athletes

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:56 PM MDT
|
By Richie Cozzolino
The Colorado high school sports mix-up is affecting thousands of dual-sport athletes across the state.

Local

‘Extremely troubling allegations of racism’ tied to the CSU football program under investigation

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:45 PM MDT
|
By Tony Keith
Any football-related activities at CSU were put on pause Friday with an internal investigation underway tied to “extremely troubling allegations of racism.”