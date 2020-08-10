Advertisement

MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: Aug. 10

(WCAX)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:29 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man accused of sexually assaulting a child is among this week’s “Most Wanted.”

arronte

Law enforcement says Brent Arronte, 40, faces charges of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust. Arronte is described as a 5-foot-8 white male, weighs 165 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

arnell

Trevon Arnell is accused of burglary, assault and felony menacing. He also faces DUI charges. The 20-year-old is described as a 5-foot-11 Black male, weighs 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

hines

Shawn Hines, 41, is wanted on three counts of assault, two counts of child abuse, two counts of harassment, and menacing. He’s described as 6-foot-1 and 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is a Black male.

miller

Thomas Miller, 31, faces murder, assault and strangulation charges. He is described as a 5-foot-6 white male with black hair and brown eyes and weighs 200 pounds.

sandoval

Christopher Sandoval, 31, faces a laundry list of charges, including burglary, assault, menacing, kidnapping, aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession of controlled substance, illegal possession of weapon, and theft. Sandoval is described as 5-foot-8 and 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and is a white male.

greenhoe

William Greenhoe is wanted on charges of dangerous/illegal weapons. The 36-year-old is described as a 5-foot-10, 150-pound white male with brown hair and blue eyes.

gonzales

Jacinto Gonzalez, 48, is accused of burglary, giving false information to a pawnbroker, and failing to appear in court. Gonzalez is described as a white male, 5-foot-9 and 172 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

