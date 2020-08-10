Advertisement

MISSING: Senior alert issued in Colorado, woman last seen Sunday night suffers from cognitive impairment

Missing woman Judy Shaver. Photo courtesy CBI 8/10/20.
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:04 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FRUITA, Colo. (KKTV) - A statewide alert was issued Monday afternoon for an at-risk senior who was last seen Sunday night.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation shared the alert for 76-year-old Judy Shaver. She was last seen at about 8 p.m. on Sunday in Fruita. She reportedly suffers from cognitive impairment, requires medication, is oxygen dependent, and is not physically mobile without assistance.

She may be traveling in a 2003 Honda CR-V, maroon in Colorado. The vehicle has a Colorado license plate, 703-CYS.

If you have any information on her location you’re asked to call 911 or 970-242-6707.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

