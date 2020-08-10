Advertisement

Manitou Springs marijuana stores expand hours

By Melissa Henry
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Monday starts the option for Manitou Springs marijuana stores to stay open two hours later.

Manitou Springs City Council approved the city’s two marijuana stores to be in alignment with state regulations, allowing them to be open until midnight. Municipalities have the option to have tighter rules, which is why up until Monday, Manitou Springs’ stores closed at 10 p.m.

It was a close decision, with four council members voting for it, and three against. The mayor says there have been fairly equal amounts of support and opposition for the change.

“It’s not popular with every resident,” said Manitou Springs Mayor John Graham. “We do have people that come to the stores and then they sort of get lost on their way back to Colorado Springs. Some of them find their way into neighborhoods, and that’s some of the discontent among people.”

Despite the potential for unwanted foot traffic by some, the city says it could help bring in more tax revenue. Business estimates show a potential 5-15 percent sales increase with the expanded hours.

The mayor adds the push for this change could have come about, in part, from the pandemic.

“With social distancing and some of the safety procedures that they’ve been enforcing, which is good, that’s kind of slowed down their processing of customers. The additional time allows them to, obviously expand their business,” Graham says.

He added that city council discussed possibly revising the ordinance after they know what impact the extended hours have.

