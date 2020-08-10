I-70 closed in Glenwood Canyon for brush fire

Glenwood, Colo. (KKTV) - I-70 in Colorado was closed in Glenwood Canyon on Monday due to a major brush fire.

The closure impacted a stretch of the highway between mile marker 116 near Glenwood Springs and mile marker 133, the Dotsero exit. The fire was reported at about 1:30 p.m.

Originally, there were some alerts sent out by Glenwood Fire for evacuations. However, as of 3:30 p.m. there were no evacuations in place according to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire is being called the 120 Fire because it is burning near Mile Marker 120.

“Please help our first responders by staying clear of the area and allowing them to do their jobs in the safest and most efficient method possible,” the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a release.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

Plumes of smoke can be seen from Rifle and Carbondale. pic.twitter.com/gdOjmGgOLf — Glenwood Fire (@GlenwoodFire) August 10, 2020

