Downtown store dealt thousands in damage after vandal strikes

The glass front of the Candy Bar, a sweet shop near the corner of North Tejon Street and East Bijou Street, was almost completely shattered and the bulk of its inventory destroyed.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 1:25 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A boy was arrested Monday after a vandalism spree in downtown Colorado Springs.

According to our news partners The Gazette, the boy is accused of smashing storefront windows at sweets shop Candy Bar near the corner of North Tejon and East Bijou, shattering a glass door at the Wendy’s on East Platte and Wahsatch, and damaging parking meters outside the Firestone on North Cascade.

The owner of Candy Bar told The Gazette the suspect stole candy, drinks and stuffed animals from the store and left behind about $10,000 in damages. Burglaries were not reported at the other locations.

The identity of the suspect has not been released due to his age.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

