D-49 to start remote learning on Aug. 17 as their ‘primary mode'

The WCSD has outlined its plan for COVID-19 and other outbreaks
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:08 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - District 49 will begin the 20-21 school year on Aug. 17, with remote learning as their primary mode, with a goal of a staggered, in-person return, after Labor Day.

Click here for more details from D-49 on the announcement that came out Monday afternoon.

TIMELINE FOR RETURNING TO IN-PERSON LEARNING AS OF AUG. 10:

-Aug. 17: District starts with remote learning as the “primary mode” for all students.

-Aug. 17: Campuses will be open for “special sessions” with small groups.

-Sept. 8: Bring K-2nd students back for in-person learning.

-Sept. 14: Bring 3rd-5th grade students back for in-person learning.

-TBD: Bring secondary students back for in-person learning.

The schedule is subject to change.

From the D-49 website:

"At an important meeting this afternoon with El Paso County Public Health, D49′s chief officers learned that multiple critical population health measures remain higher than state and county maximum levels. In addition, we conducted two robust conversations with over 2,000 members of our workforce and parent community to identify priorities and concerns about our return to learn. These three data sources (county health, workforce, and parents) all indicate the same thing: for our community and our district, August 17 is too early to safely return to in-person learning.

In addition, the current state guidelines about quarantines and closures at school would almost certainly require us to close multiple schools shortly after opening them. In the past week, we have experienced that infections from our surrounding community have triggered testing, notifications, contact tracing and precautionary quarantines among staff members currently on campus. At the same time, we have heard parents and the workforce voice a strong preference to take more time to enhance our safety system and compliance practices.

Although county health leaders support our schedule and planned return to learn for smaller populations and more defined cohorts of elementary learners, they remain concerned about the practicality of gathering secondary students on larger campuses with more mixing of class groups. Leaders from El Paso County Public Health have pledged to continue meeting with area superintendents weekly to advise us about conditions and strategies for a safe return to in-person secondary education.”

Click here for more information.

This article will be updated.

