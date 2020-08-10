Coronavirus cases in El Paso County, Colorado starting to decline

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After weeks of increasing COVID-19 numbers in El Paso County, the health department says they are seeing signs of encouragement.

“We are seeing flattening of the curve,” said El Paso County Public Health Medical Director Dr. Robin Johnson.

As of the most recent data released Sunday, El Paso County has now crossed the 5,000 case threshold, with cases standing 5,006. The transmission level remains high in the county but is starting to slow down over the rate seen in July.

Statewide there are now 50,660 cases. More than 6,600 patients have been hospitalized since the pandemic began, with a slight increase in hospitalizations over the weekend; however, hospitalizations remain well below April’s peak despite the summer surge in cases.

The state’s three-day average shows cases are going down in Colorado.

A statewide mask mandate and 10 o’clock last call order remain in effect, which could be one of the reasons why numbers are leveling off. Late last month, Johnson told 11 News if El Paso County citizens took mask-wearing and social distancing seriously, numbers could drop to the level seen in May and June.

“We expect to have some kind of low-level background noise of this virus. ... If we can maintain it at those low levels, then we just continue that monitoring and we’re all doing our job to prevent and spread. But when we start seeing those numbers go up, the burden of disease gets to the point where it can become uncontrolled and that is always worrisome,” she said.

Gov. Jared Polis echoed Johnson’s thoughts, stating in one of his recent COVID-19 updates that Coloradans needed to be ready to mask up, social distance and take other precautions for the long haul.

“We adapt and we do things in new and safer ways. And I think that the balance of the last couple of weeks, week or two, is what we need to be prepared to live that way for several months, hopefully minimizing disruption to schools and sports and our jobs and being able to enjoy ourselves and live a fulfilling life while humanity tackles and ultimately defeats this virus,” he said Aug. 4.

The governor says it only takes one misstep to get Colorado off track again. The goal is to do things safely and reasonably as we head into fall, particularly with fall and then winter bringing with them the usual flurry of colds and flu.

