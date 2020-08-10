Advertisement

‘Backpack Bash’ helps thousands of El Paso County kids with school supplies

By Megan Hiler
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:19 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thousands of Colorado Springs-area kids have a backpack and school supplies thanks to an outpouring of help by the community.

Pikes Peak United Way and local non-profit COSILoveYou joined forces for the second annual “Backpack Bash” to help equip 10,000 El Paso County students with bookbags full of school supplies. The backpacks were collected in July through drives by local churches, businesses and other organizations. COSILoveYou tells 11 News they met their goal of 10,000 backpacks, and starting last weekend, families were able to drive up to one of five designated locations for a bag -- no questions asked.

Watch the video below for more on Saturday’s event. For information on getting involved in future events, click here.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Welcomed relief is coming!

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 8.9.20

Crime

1 in custody after Cimarron Hills standoff

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
A man was arrested following a nearly seven-hour-long standoff.

Local

CSP investigating motorcycle crash

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Nicole Heins
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash. Right now the driver is in the hospital with serious injuries.

Crime

One person reportedly dies in shooting near North Carefree Circle

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Colorado Springs Police investigate shooting near 3500 block of N. Carefree Circle

Latest News

National

DC shooting leaves 1 dead, some 20 injured

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A dispute that erupted into gun fire at an apparent outdoor party in Washington, D.C., early Sunday left one person dead and some 20 others injured, including an off-duty officer “struggling for her life,” according to police.

News

WATCH: Backpack Bash helps thousands of kids with school supplies

Updated: 16 hours ago

National

5.1-magnitude quake hits North Carolina, largest in more than a century

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The most powerful earthquake to hit North Carolina in more than 100 years shook much of the state early Sunday, rattling homes, businesses and residents.

Crime

2 arrested following car chase, shooting

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
According to officers, witnesses in the area of Constitution Avenue and Wynkoop Drive saw a car chasing another vehicle as several gunshots were fired.

National

US reaches 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. reached 5 million Sunday, by far the highest in the world, according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Local

4 hurt in 3-car crash at South Nevada and I-25

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 7:42 PM MDT
|
By Lindsey Grewe
3 car crash under the I-25 bridge on Nevada in Colorado Springs is causing traffic backups.