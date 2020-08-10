‘Backpack Bash’ helps thousands of El Paso County kids with school supplies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thousands of Colorado Springs-area kids have a backpack and school supplies thanks to an outpouring of help by the community.

Pikes Peak United Way and local non-profit COSILoveYou joined forces for the second annual “Backpack Bash” to help equip 10,000 El Paso County students with bookbags full of school supplies. The backpacks were collected in July through drives by local churches, businesses and other organizations. COSILoveYou tells 11 News they met their goal of 10,000 backpacks, and starting last weekend, families were able to drive up to one of five designated locations for a bag -- no questions asked.

Watch the video below for more on Saturday’s event. For information on getting involved in future events, click here.

