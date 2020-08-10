As college leaders meet, football players push to play

The Power Five conference commissioners met to discuss the growing concern over whether the coming college football season will be played. And players took to social media to urge leaders to let them play.

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby says no decisions on the season have been made, but conceded that the outlook has not improved in recent weeks. The Big Ten university presidents and chancellors were also having a previously unscheduled meeting, a person with knowledge of the meeting told The Associated Press.

All this activity comes a day after the Mid-American Conference became the among 10 that play at the highest tier of Division I college football to cancel fall sports, including football.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)