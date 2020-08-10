Advertisement

9 injured in shooting at Denver park

An aerial view of the scene aftermath following a shooting at Byers & Pecos Park on Aug. 9, 2020. Police believe the shooting was a drive-by. Sister station CBS Denver says it appeared there was some sort of family event going on when the suspect opened fire.
An aerial view of the scene aftermath following a shooting at Byers & Pecos Park on Aug. 9, 2020. Police believe the shooting was a drive-by. Sister station CBS Denver says it appeared there was some sort of family event going on when the suspect opened fire.(CBS Denver)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:10 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - Nine people were hurt after a gunman inside a vehicle opened fire on a crowd at a city park Sunday afternoon.

Denver Police Department Technician Tyrone Campbell told reporters the shooting was being investigated as a drive-by shooting.

“Based on witness statements, we’re considering this a drive-by incident,” Campbell said. “The bottom line is, from a Denver Police Department standpoint, from a community standpoint, this is unacceptable.”

Six people were transported by ambulance and three people took themselves to the hospital. The victims were a variety of ages, and all are expected to survive.

“When we arrived, we quickly realized this was a multiple-victim event,” Campbell said.

The shooting happened at Byers & Pecos Park near Alameda Avenue and Pecos Street west of I-25. Sister station CBS Denver says it looked like there was some sort of family gathering before the shooting.

In addition to the nine shooting victims, Denver police said there was a person with minor injuries who was hit by a car while trying to flee the scene.

Campbell told reporters police would not be releasing what they knew about the suspect, so not jeopardize the search for the shooter. He described the information investigators did have on the suspect as limited.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Baltimore explosion destroys homes

Updated: seconds ago
An explosion in Baltimore leveled row houses on Monday.

National

Rampaging Portland protesters use mortar, 2 officers injured

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Protesters rampaging for yet another night outside a Portland police union building used a mortar to launch commercial grade fireworks at police and officials said Monday that two officers were injured and 16 demonstrators were arrested.

National

Players unite in push to save college season, create union

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
College football players from across the country united Sunday in an attempt to save their season and ensure they will no longer be left out of the sport's biggest decisions.

National

Explosion levels 3 Baltimore homes; 1 dead, 1 trapped

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
An explosion completely destroyed three row houses in Baltimore on Monday, killing one person and critically injuring several others. At least one person was trapped in the wreckage.

National

McDonald’s sues ousted CEO, alleging employee relationships

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
McDonald’s says it’s suing Stephen Easterbrook, the CEO it ousted last year over an inappropriate relationship with an employee, alleging Monday that he covered up relationships with three other employees and destroyed evidence.

Latest News

National

US investigates electrical fires in 2014 Chrysler minivans

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has three reports of fires and one injury in minivans from the 2014 model year.

National

Fire engulfs cooking show star Rachael Ray’s home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a massive fire engulfed celebrity chef Rachael Ray’s New York home.

Local

Manitou Springs marijuana stores expand hours

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Melissa Henry
Extended hours start at Manitou Springs marijuana stores

National

More than 100 arrests, 13 officers hurt amid Chicago looting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DON BABWIN
More than 100 people were arrested Monday following a night of looting and unrest that left 13 officers injured and caused damage in the city’s upscale Magnificent Mile shopping district and other parts of the city, authorities said.

National

Police: More than 100 arrests made in Chicago after night of looting and unrest, 13 officers injured

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hundreds of people smashed windows, stole from stores and clashed with police early Monday in Chicago’s upscale Magnificent Mile shopping district and other parts of the city.