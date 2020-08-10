9 injured in shooting at Denver park

DENVER (KKTV) - Nine people were hurt after a gunman inside a vehicle opened fire on a crowd at a city park Sunday afternoon.

Denver Police Department Technician Tyrone Campbell told reporters the shooting was being investigated as a drive-by shooting.

“Based on witness statements, we’re considering this a drive-by incident,” Campbell said. “The bottom line is, from a Denver Police Department standpoint, from a community standpoint, this is unacceptable.”

Six people were transported by ambulance and three people took themselves to the hospital. The victims were a variety of ages, and all are expected to survive.

“When we arrived, we quickly realized this was a multiple-victim event,” Campbell said.

The shooting happened at Byers & Pecos Park near Alameda Avenue and Pecos Street west of I-25. Sister station CBS Denver says it looked like there was some sort of family gathering before the shooting.

On scene of a reported shooting with multiple victims. Police say injuries are serious. You can see what’s left of what appeared to be a picnic surrounded by crime scene tape @CBSDenver Working to learn more. Pecos and Alameda area. pic.twitter.com/DNzjp2BbaA — Makenzie O'Keefe (@makenziepokeefe) August 9, 2020

In addition to the nine shooting victims, Denver police said there was a person with minor injuries who was hit by a car while trying to flee the scene.

Campbell told reporters police would not be releasing what they knew about the suspect, so not jeopardize the search for the shooter. He described the information investigators did have on the suspect as limited.

