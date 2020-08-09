Tuch scores in OT, Knights beat Avs 4-3 for top seed
Colorado earns #2 seed in Western Conference postseason
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 9:09 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) - Alex Tuch scored 4:44 into overtime, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 to earn the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
The Golden Knights will face Chicago in the first round of the playoffs. The second-seeded Avs take on Arizona. Tuch scored the winner on a shot over the shoulder of Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer.
The Avalanche tied the game with 1:02 left in regulation when J.T. Compher poked in the puck.
