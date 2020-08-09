Advertisement

One person dies in shooting near North Carefree Circle

Scene of shooting near Green Tree Apartments in Colorado Springs
Scene of shooting near Green Tree Apartments in Colorado Springs(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 4:58 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say a young man was shot and killed in the 3500 block of N. Carefree Circle.

The name and age of the victim has not been released. Police have not said what led up to the shooting.

We have crews on scene and are working to learn more information. We will update this article as more details come out.

