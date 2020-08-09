Dustin Johnson emerges from a pack to lead PGA Championship

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Dustin Johnson emerged from the pack to get another crack at a major.

Johnson made eight birdies for a 5-under 65 to navigate through the crowd and take a one-shot lead in the PGA Championship. The third round at Harding Park was so wild that eight players had at least a share of the lead at some point. Johnson ran off three birdies late in his round to take the lead.

Still very much in the mix was two-time defend champion Brooks Koepka. Even though he bogeyed three straight holes, he birdied the last and was two behind.

