CSP investigating motorcycle crash

Motorcycle Crash
Motorcycle Crash(WIBW)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 5:24 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - One man is in the hospital following a motorcycle crash. Colorado State Patrol is investigating and says the crash happened on Highway 165 near milepost 33 just west of Colorado City. That’s about 25 minutes South of Pueblo.

Witnesses told CSP the motorcycle was driving at high speeds when the driver did not make a right hand curve. 40-year-old Clinton Walker, of Rye, Colorado, was identified as the motorcycle driver. Troopers say he went off the side of the road, rolled a few times and then was thrown form the vehicle.

Walker was flown to the to Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo. CSP says the mans injuries were originally labeled as serious, but have been downgraded and say he is expected to be ok.

Highway 165 was closed in both directions for about 30 minutes to allow the flight for life to land safely.

Colorado State Patrol says both speed and alcohol are being considered as factors in the crash.

