Car accident on Nevada causing traffic delays

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are on scene of a crash on Nevada under the bridge for I-25. Police tell 11 news all directions of Nevada are blocked while they clean up the crash.

Calls came in around 7:30 P.M.

Police say this was a 3 car crash, 4 people were injured and 2 of them were taken to the hospital.

Colorado Springs Police are investigating this accident.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.