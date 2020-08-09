Advertisement

Car accident on Nevada causing traffic delays

Scene of the car accident on Nevada near I-25 bridge.
Scene of the car accident on Nevada near I-25 bridge.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 7:42 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are on scene of a crash on Nevada under the bridge for I-25. Police tell 11 news all directions of Nevada are blocked while they clean up the crash.

Calls came in around 7:30 P.M.

Police say this was a 3 car crash, 4 people were injured and 2 of them were taken to the hospital.

Colorado Springs Police are investigating this accident.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

