Car accident on Nevada causing traffic delays
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 7:42 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are on scene of a crash on Nevada under the bridge for I-25. Police tell 11 news all directions of Nevada are blocked while they clean up the crash.
Calls came in around 7:30 P.M.
Police say this was a 3 car crash, 4 people were injured and 2 of them were taken to the hospital.
Colorado Springs Police are investigating this accident.
