Car accident on I-25 near highway 105 exit

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol is cleaning up after a crash on I-25 near exit 161 (highway 105). State troopers tell 11 news one car was engulfed and went up the side the guardrail near the interstate. Traffic going southbound on I-25 saw backups while they cleaned up the crash.

Troopers believe the this was a two car accident, but the second car involved left the scene. At the time this article was written, CSP did not have a vehicle description. Troopers say no one was injured in the crash.

