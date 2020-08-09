Advertisement

2 arrested following car chase, shooting

(AP Images)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 11:11 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were arrested Saturday evening after police say they crashed their car during a disturbance in east Colorado Springs.

According to officers, witnesses in the area of Constitution Avenue and Wynkoop Drive saw a car chasing another vehicle as several gunshots were fired. Police did not specify if people in both vehicles were shooting.

As both vehicles fled the area, one of the cars ran a stop sign and crashed into an unrelated vehicle traveling westbound on Constitution. The people in the suspect vehicle scattered, but officers were able to locate two of them, a 39-year-old woman and a boy. The boy was arrested for a weapons violation and the woman on charges of obstructing police officers. She has been identified as Rayyan Sharief.

The second vehicle involved in the shooting has not been located as of Sunday morning. The investigation is ongoing.

