YMCA of Pueblo offers all-day childcare for kids ages 5-12

YMCA Logo
YMCA Logo(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:43 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Finding a childcare provider can be challenging, especially during a pandemic. The YMCA of Pueblo is offering up a new program for kids ages 5 to 12 with hopes to help families find more safe spaces and care scenarios for kids who may not have the option of remote learning from home every day.

The YMCA of Pueblo shared details of the program on Friday, with the daycare scheduled to start on Aug. 17. Each day is expected to follow a structured schedule that includes physical activity, homework help, online learning time, swimming lessons, snacks and lunch.

“With the closure of schools due to current public health risks, children of all ages are now having to adjust to new methods of learning and parents now have the added responsibility of being teachers,” said Janelle Andrews, President and CEO of the YMCA of Pueblo. “This program is another way in which the Y provides youth and families the resources they need to succeed outside of the classroom.”

Families do not need to be Y members to utilize these programs, however, members are eligible for a reduced rate. Registration forms and more information are available at the Y or at puebloymca.org. The website also provides more information on after-school care along with Fridays at the Y, which is offered every Friday from mid-August to mid-June from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you have questions about the program, you can call 719-543-5151 extension 265.

