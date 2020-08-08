Advertisement

WH chief of staff pushing Trump to deliver convention speech away from White House

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows(Full Court Press)
By Roxanne Reid
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:39 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Friday he is pushing President Donald Trump to accept the nomination for president somewhere other than the White House.

In an interview with Greta Van Susteren, Meadows said discussions are ongoing and that he hopes to hold the event “miles and miles” away.

Meadows also expressed disappointment in current negotiations with House Democrats on the next relief bill. The groups have been bargaining for the last two weeks.

Meadows said the Trump administration and Republicans have been more willing to compromise.

“You know, we’ve upped the ante there, and yet we still see the Democrats dug in close to the $3 trillion mark, and that’s disappointing,” Meadows said.

Disagreements remain over mail-in voting as well. Democrats support expanded mail-in voting due to pandemic concerns, while Republicans are anxious about potential voter fraud.

Meadows pointed to recent voting in New York to make his argument.”New York, we can look back just a few weeks, taking five to six weeks to get results in some congressional races,” he said. “Can you imagine what that would be like if we were waiting on Jan. 10 or 15 for mail in ballots to get there in a presidential election? It’s very concerning.”

The interview will air this Sunday on “Full Court Press Now with Greta Van Susteren”. Check here to see how to tune in. The full, uncut interview will be available here after the show airs.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. via Full Court Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 Full Court Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

‘Extremely troubling allegations of racism’ under investigation tied to the CSU football program

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Tony Keith
Any football-related activities at CSU were put on pause Friday with an internal investigation underway tied to “extremely troubling allegations of racism.”

Local

New steel mill expected to have positive impact on Pueblo’s economy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nicole Heins
Evraz and the Pueblo Economic Development Corporation are proceeding with the construction of a new long rail mill project next to the Evraz Steel Mill in Pueblo.

Local

Arrest made after deadly crash near Shops at Briargate in Colorado Springs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
One person was killed after two cars collided a block away from the Promenade Shops at Briargate Wednesday morning.

Local

YMCA of Pueblo offers all-day childcare for kids ages 5-12

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Finding a childcare provider can be challenging, especially during a pandemic.

Local

Pack of ‘aggressive’ coyotes attacked sheep in El Paso County, sheep tests positive for rabies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A health alert from officials in El Paso County was sent out Friday evening tied to an attack by a pack of coyotes.

Latest News

Local

Reward offered in Colorado homicide case in which 5 people, including 2 children, died in a house fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Authorities believe someone, or a group of people, intentionally started a fire that killed five people, including two children.

Local

Nearly 4,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 in El Paso County, according to county health department data

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
As of Friday, there were more than 5,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in El Paso County, according to data provided by El Paso County Public Health.

Local

New community-based COVID-19 testing site coming to Colorado Springs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
There will soon be a new location to get free COVID-19 testing done in Colorado Springs.

State

DA reviewing Aurora parking lot incident for criminal charges

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jenna Middaugh
A Colorado district attorney has vowed to investigate an incident involving a black family and Aurora police.

Forecast

Trending Drier

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 8.7.20

Local

City of Pueblo votes in favor of hiring mediator over Christopher Columbus Statue

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Nicole Heins
City of Pueblo votes 5-2 in favor of hiring mediator Fred Galves over Christopher Columbus statue protests.