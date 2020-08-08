Reward offered in Colorado homicide case in which 5 people, including 2 children, died in a house fire

DENVER (KKTV) - Authorities believe someone, or a group of people, intentionally started a fire that killed five people, including two children.

The blaze broke out on Aug. 5 at a home in Denver. Djibril Diol, Adja Diol, and their three-year-old daughter were killed in the fire. The family is pictured at the top of this article. The fire also claimed the lives of Hassan Diol and her infant daughter Hawa Beye.

Authorities announced on Friday they are offering a $14,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the fire. The fire happened in the 5300 block of N. Truckee St.

If you have any information you’re asked to call 720-913-7867.

