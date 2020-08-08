Pueblo stabbing, carjacking suspect arrested

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police say the suspect in a recent stabbing, as well as a carjacking and assault, was captured Saturday morning at a north side motel.

Officers spotted a red Ford believed to be driven by suspect Bobby Michael Trujillo in the motel parking lot just after 4 a.m. The car had reportedly fled from officers the night before.

Police had been looking for Trujillo in connection with an Aug. 3 carjacking and assault and had a warrant for his arrest. Trujillo was also considered the suspect in a stabbing, though no additional details were given about that crime.

“Officers learned he was possibly in one of the rooms. The occupants were cooperative a came out of the room as directed. Officers were then able to take Trujillo into custody without incident. The Ford has been towed and officers will get a search warrant for it. Great job, guys!” Capt. Tom Rummel tweeted.

We will update this article if additional details are released.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.