Pueblo stabbing, carjacking suspect arrested

Bobby Michael Trujillo, suspected of multiple crimes in Pueblo, was arrested early on the morning of Aug. 8, 2020.
Bobby Michael Trujillo, suspected of multiple crimes in Pueblo, was arrested early on the morning of Aug. 8, 2020.(Pueblo Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 1:47 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police say the suspect in a recent stabbing, as well as a carjacking and assault, was captured Saturday morning at a north side motel.

Officers spotted a red Ford believed to be driven by suspect Bobby Michael Trujillo in the motel parking lot just after 4 a.m. The car had reportedly fled from officers the night before.

Police had been looking for Trujillo in connection with an Aug. 3 carjacking and assault and had a warrant for his arrest. Trujillo was also considered the suspect in a stabbing, though no additional details were given about that crime.

“Officers learned he was possibly in one of the rooms. The occupants were cooperative a came out of the room as directed. Officers were then able to take Trujillo into custody without incident. The Ford has been towed and officers will get a search warrant for it. Great job, guys!” Capt. Tom Rummel tweeted.

We will update this article if additional details are released.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

