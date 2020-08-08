New steel mill expected to have positive impact on Pueblo’s economy

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Evraz and the Pueblo Economic Development Corporation, also known as “PEDCO”, are working together on a new steel mill that will go up next to the current Evraz Steel Mill off of I-25.

The project was approved by the city of Pueblo on Thursday, and will keep about 1,000 jobs in the Steel City. This project has been 30 years in the making and is the biggest expansion they’ve developed in the history of PEDCO. The new mill has CEO Jeff Shaw excited for what this project will bring to the city’s economy.

“The number of jobs in great but the economic impact to the community for somebody like this that makes these kinds of products and heavy manufacturing or just something that we couldn’t live without,” Shaw explained.

In a press release, the CEO of Evraz, Skip Herald says the project is a new chapter in Pueblo’s stored history of steelmaking.

Shaw tells 11 News he is excited for the way this project is shaping up for the community.

“It’s a culmination of a project where all the pieces come together and when you see a community like Pueblo come together like we did to bring forth the best package, we can we sort of embrace and celebrate the company that’s here and invest in the steelworkers that I’ve already been producing for so long and the generations,” Shaw stated. “All you can do is sit back and just smile.”

Right now the mill is moving into the construction phase and more information on the mill will be given in the next 30-60 days.

